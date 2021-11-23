As citation is read out for awarding Shaurya Chakra posthumously to Bilal Ahmad Magray, his mother breaks down

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): When the citation was read out for awarding the Shaurya Chakra posthumously to J-K Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray who had showed exemplary courage during a counter-terror operation, his mother Sara Begum broke down.

The event was the defence investiture ceremony here on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmad Magray had shown indomitable courage in evacuating civilians and engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during the operation in Baramulla in 2019.

His mother Sara Begum received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Magray's mother struggled to hold back her tears while listening to the citation on how her son evacuated civilians and engaged terrorists despite being seriously injured in the security operation.

"Shri Bilal Ahmad Magray volunteered himself to the room intervention operational party and thereby to evacuate the entrapped civilians from the target house and to neutralize the terrorist. When SPO Bilal Ahamd was evacuating the civilians, the hiding terrorist lobbed a number of hand grenades and fired indiscriminately upon him and his operational colleagues, resulting in serious injuries to him and party commander SI Shri Amar Deep and also one civilian namely Sonu Lal," the citation reads.

It also added that despite being seriously injured, Magray showed indomitable courage and evacuated the injured civilians and other civilians outside.

Sara Begum after receiving the award from the president also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who consoled the brave man's mother. (ANI)