As Congress announces Charanjit Channi's name as Punjab CM, celebrations at residence in Kharar

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): After Congress announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday, celebrations were held at his residence in Kharar.

Surinder Kaur, sister of newly appointed Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi said, "We are very happy and grateful to everyone for giving him this opportunity. The responsibility is immense, but my brother is very hardworking, so he will do well."

Jasbir Singh, Channi's relative said that he won his first poll from Chamkaur Sahib constituency of Punjab and highlighted that the constituency has seen great development ever since.

"For us, today is a very happy day. He is hardworking, thoughtful, and educated. He is studying till date and is pursuing a PhD. In spite of that, he takes care of his constituency and home. He is a simple man and his sole aim is the welfare of Punjab," he added.

Earlier today, Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)