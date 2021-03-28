As COVID-19 cases rise, Delhi govt caps gatherings at weddings, funerals

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government on Saturday limited the gathering of people at weddings and funerals.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in the view, with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of face

masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser, read the notification issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Maximum 50 persons are allowed in funeral/ last rites related gatherings/congregations subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834 in the national capital, as per the health bulletin on Saturday evening. (ANI)