As COVID vaccination for 12-14 age group begins, Assam CM assures parents vaccine completely safe for children

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years of age on Wednesday and assured parents that the vaccine is completely safe for their children.

The vaccination drive was launched at Rukminigaon Valika Bidyalaya High School in Guwahati. Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta was also present there.

Sarma said that the children should not take the vaccine on empty stomach.

"Happy to launch Covid vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group in Assam at Rukminigaon Balika Vidyalaya High School, Guwahati. I want to assure all parents that this vaccine is completely safe for their children, but it should not be taken on empty stomach." Sarma tweeted.



"Also, all persons above 60 years of age are now eligible for Precaution Dose of Covid vaccine, which can be taken only after 9 months (36 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose. I urge all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated," he said in another tweet.

Stating that such a huge number of students have come for vaccination, the Chief Minister complimented PM Narendra Modi and the scientific community for giving us this vaccine. "It will further strengthen our resolve to fight COVID."

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today. (ANI)

