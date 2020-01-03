As Delhi reels under severe cold, homeless take refuge in shelter homes

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): As cold wave conditions continue to sweep across the national capital and its adjoining areas, several homeless people took refuge at night shelters set up across the city.

Today morning, a temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital. However, on Thursday, it was 5.8 degree Celsius in Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, the caretaker of a shelter home on Lodhi Road, told ANI: "The government has provided all the facilities such as mattresses, blankets, drinking water, first-aid box and medicines etc. There are over 20 homeless people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar etc."

Adding that all the facilities are for free, Jaiswal said that no document is required to stay in these shelter homes. (ANI)

