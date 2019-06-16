Dr P Sudhir Kumar alleged that there were "some people" behind the incident who wanted to malign his image. (Photo/ANI)
Dr P Sudhir Kumar alleged that there were "some people" behind the incident who wanted to malign his image. (Photo/ANI)

As doctors demand security, Telangana surgeon narrates ordeal of 'harassment'

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:10 IST

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Warangal-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr P Sudhir Kumar was left stunned when a woman patient, who had come for a checkup, accused him of misbehaviour and created a scene at a hospital here earlier this week.
"A female patient came with the complaint of backache and body pains. I heard the patient's complaint, asked her to turn around and was about to examine her back when she pushed my hand away and started shouting. I was surprised by her reaction," said Dr Kumar while narrating his ordeal.
Alleging a conspiracy to defame the hospital, he said, "Even before I could react, one male patient who was in the room and two other from outside came and started shouting and abusing me. After some time, her husband along with others came and abused me. I told them I was only about to examine her and did not do anything wrong."
It took the doctor to call the police to tackle with the staged incident, as he calls it. He later went to the police station and "lodged a complaint against them for defaming and insulting."
"I took out the CCTV footage which clearly shows what I had done. As a senior practitioner working for 16 years in Warangal, if I am facing this kind of harassment how would others tackle situations like these? I have been made scapegoat and defamed in this incident as lots of videos and posts went viral on social media," he said.
The woman identified as Sandhya also lodged a complaint against the doctor for misbehaving with her. The police are verifying the claims of both parties.
Matwada police station Circle Inspector Jeevan Reddy said, "We have recovered the CCTV footage from the hospital and it looks like a false complaint was given against the doctor. We are collecting technical evidence in the case. If the complaint is proved to be false, the case will be against the doctor will be dissolved."
This comes at a time when doctors from various institutions across the country have been demanding security following the incident where two doctors were attacked over alleged negligence at a hospital in Kolkata. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:58 IST

Andhra, Odisha, Telangana CM to attend a spritual event

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh newly elected Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend a program organised by Sarada Peetham sheer Swami Swaroopanandendra on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:44 IST

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A new variety of mango named after Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hit the markets this summer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:10 IST

Bihar: Heatwave claims 25 lives in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], June 16 (ANI): Scorching heat claimed lives of at least 25 people in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 04:49 IST

Slip of tongue: Andhra Dy CM, says Govt aims to deliver 'corrupt rule'

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): An incident of slip of tongue caused major embarrassment to newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver "corrupt rule" in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:08 IST

Self-styled godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): A self-styled Muslim godman was held for allegedly repeatedly raping a girl on the pretext of shooing away evils from her house in Borabanda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:47 IST

Telangana: 1400 marijuana chocolates seized, two held

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Two people were held and 1400 marijuana chocolates were seized in raids conducted by excise department officials in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:44 IST

Doctors' protest swells in Puducherry

Puducherry (India), June 16 (ANI): Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPGMER) has announced that OPD, Laboratory and Elective Surgeries services will remain suspended on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:21 IST

Cong dubs case against its workers as 'fabricated', demands withdrawal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): After Telangana police filed a case against Congress workers for questioning the functioning of the state government, the party on Saturday dubbed the act as "false, fabricated and politically motivated."

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:53 IST

Ram temple will be constructed under leadership of PM Modi,...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the Ram temple would be constructed here under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the majority in 2019 General Elections is for the sa

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:50 IST

Muzzafarpur: Encephalitis toll mounts to 77, CM announces ex gratia

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): The death toll of children in Muzaffarpur district affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 77.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:45 IST

TTE turns good Samaritan, helps woman deliver baby onboard

Supaul (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): A woman on Saturday delivered her baby onboard a moving train with help from her co-passengers and the TTE, who turned good Samaritan for the expecting mother.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:39 IST

Fadnavis, other BJP CMs meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the steps being taken to ensure a drought-free Marathwada region and of the river linking projects going on in the state.

Read More
iocl