As hanging date remains uncertain, Nirbhaya's mother suggests rule to avoid delay in justice

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): As uncertainty looms over when convicts in the gruesome Nibhaya case will be hanged, her mother on Wednesday said the government and Supreme Court should formulate guidelines under which accused in the same matter file their review or mercy petitions collectively and not individually, in order to quell any delay in serving justice.

She made the remarks soon after the top court dismissed the petition of convict Mukesh Singh challenging President's rejection of his mercy plea.

"Finally, Supreme Court and the government should come up with guidelines which say that if there are more than one culprits then their review and mercy petition should be made together and they should be executed together," said Asha Devi, while talking to reporters here.

The Supreme Court while dismissing Mukesh's petition said there is no merit in his contention and that alleged torture cannot be a ground to consider his plea. "All documents were placed before the President and he had taken them into consideration," the court said.

"After President rejected his mercy petition, judicial review was part of the process and not mandatory constitutional remedy. Convict Mukesh Singh has now left with no remedy. They are getting benefits from existing loopholes," said Nirbhaya's lawyer.

Unhappy with the top court's order, the convict's lawyer, AP Singh, said, "Justice hurried is justice worried. Mercy petitions are pending at various levels in numerous, why this pick and choose?" (ANI)

