As heat wave grips Churu, leaves of doctors cancelled

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Rising mercury in Churu district of Rajasthan has led to the cancellation of leaves of doctors in order to ensure availability of medical facilities at all times.

As temperatures soared in the district, doctors were directed to avoid taking leaves, except in cases of emergencies, in order to attend to the increasing number of patients.

Doctors have also been asked to report for duty on time.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Churu government hospital Dr Goga Ram said, " Number of patients has increased but no complicated cases have turned up so far. Only essential leaves have been allowed for doctors at this time."

Earlier this week, Churu witnessed a record-high temperature of 50.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

The IMD has regulated heatwave warning for the next five days which is likely to be observed in many parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.

Situated around 200 kilometres from capital city Jaipur, Churu is known for its extreme weather conditions and has seen sub-zero temperatures during winters while in summers, temperatures hover around 50 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

