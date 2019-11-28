As informed by NCRB, many States/UTs report 'nil' data on farmer suicides: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), many States/Union Territories reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agriculture labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

"As informed by the NCRB, many States/Union Territories reported 'nil' data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agriculture labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions. Due to this limitation, national data on causes of suicide in the farming sector is untenable and not published separately," said the MHA.

"However, the suicides reported by States/Union Territories for farmers, cultivators and agriculture labourers have been published along with other professions by the NCRB," the ministry added.

The MHA said: "Data on accidental deaths and suicides are reported by States/Union Territories to the NCRB, which publishes it as the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' report."

"The reasons for the change in the number of accidents and suicides, year-on-year, is not maintained by the NCRB," the added MHA. (ANI)

