As Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab row expected tomorrow, all schools, colleges to be closed in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): As the Karnataka High Court verdict on the Hijab row is expected tomorrow, the authorities have ordered all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district to be closed on the day even as prohibitory orders have been imposed in several places.

External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed.

"We are declaring holiday for all schools and colleges for tomorrow...external examinations would be there as per schedule... but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed. Issuing prohibitory orders in the entire district," Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district said.

In view of the High Court verdict, the Kalaburagi district administration has imposed Section 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19.

"In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow," Yeshwanth V Gurukar, DC Kalaburagi said.

A similar decision has also been taken in Shivamogga. Section 144 has been imposed in the district till 21 March and all schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.



"All schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow (March 15) in Shivamogga. Section 144 has been imposed in the district till 21 March. Eight companies of KSRP, 6 companies of District Armed Reserve, 1 company of RAF have been deployed," Shivamogga SP, BM Laxmi Prasad said.

Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant also said that "all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21."

The Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its judgment in the Hijab row case on Tuesday.

Earlier, the High Court had reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.

Earlier, a bench of the three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district. (ANI)

