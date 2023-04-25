As Kedarnath Temple doors open for pilgrims, first puja performed in name of PM Modi

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): As the Kedarnath Dham Temple doors open for pilgrims on Tuesday morning, the first puja was performed in name of PM Narendra Modi.

The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees.

"Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organizations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous year's experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", the CM said.



He further added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."





Amidst the rituals, the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Kedarnath Dham have been opened for the darshan of the devotees at around 6.20 am on Tuesday morning.



At the time of opening the doors, Kedarnath Dham resonated with the army band and bhajan kirtan and the announcement of 'Jai Shri Kedar'. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter.



Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the devotees who had arrived to have darshan of Baba Kedar. He then participated in the Bhandara program organized by the Mukhya Sevak on the temple premises.



On this occasion, President of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Ajendra Ajay, MLA Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat, District Panchayat President Amardei Shah, District President BJP Singh Mahavir Panwar, Former BJP President Dinesh Uniyal, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Superintendent of Police Visakha Ashok Bhadane, Chief Executive Officer Kedarnath Yogendra Singh and devotees were present. (ANI)

