As KFC makes its way in Kashmir, food lovers left wanting for more

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): With KFC making an entry into Jammu and Kashmir, the food lovers in the Valley are thrilled about the prospect of getting more such multinational food companies into the Union Territory.

"This is a great initiative, as we know this place has been under unrest and marred with unemployment. The entry of such outlets will generate employment of all kinds. It is great that we will be able to get the experience of such food joints. Otherwise, we have to step outside Kashmir for such things," Auqib, one of the customers at KFC, told ANI.

Auqib felt that more such multinational food companies should follow suit to boost tourism.



Speaking to ANI, Ajaz Shah, KFC's franchise owner in Kashmir said, "We are getting a very good response. Previously, people used to go outside of Kashmir to eat KFC. Even my friends used to eat KFC after reaching New Delhi. Then I thought of opening the franchise here. It was tough to get the approval for everything but all went well, at last, we somehow manage to do it."

"After us, many other popular food outlets like Pizza Hut may open up. Other small venues will come forward," he added.

Another customer named Zainu-ud-Din feels it a positive step for the residents and the Union Territory.

"We would like to have more such popular outlets here. It will help with employment and tourism. Now that KFC has opened up, I have come here for the first time. Earlier, I had visited the outlet in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

