'As migrants return home, COVID-19 case count has increased in Uttarakhand', says state minister

Uttarakhand [India], May 21 (ANI): New COVID-19 cases are being reported in Uttarakhand as migrants return home from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, said state minister Subodh Uniyal.

62 new cases surfaced between May 10 and May 20 raising the state count of COVID-19 cases to 122, as per the data issued by the Health Directorate of the state.

"We expected the numbers to go up, but with migrants returning home the current number is turning out to be a big challenge. Only one lakh people have arrived yet, while 2.75 lakh are still expected," the minister told ANI.

When asked if the state is equipped to handle the pandemic, he said, "We don't have the infrastructure to quarantine 2.5 lakh people, where the social distancing norms can be followed."

"But we can win the battle against this virus if we work together. The fight against coronavirus cannot be solely won by government measures. Every individual needs to contribute," added Uniyal. (ANI)

