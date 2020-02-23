As Motera readies to host 'Namaste Trump', sneak-peek into interesting facts about stadium

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket ground, is all set to host the much-anticipated event of the year -- 'Namaste Trump' -- which will see the participation of two prominent world leaders, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, a massive crowd of over one lakh people are expected to welcome Trump at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium. The US President, along with Modi, will address the mega event, which is being organised on the lines of last September's 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas.

The programme will be a pomp-filled spectacle as several prominent artists will perform at the stadium.

Last week, Trump had expressed his excitement over visiting the largest stadium in the world.

"I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. He told me we will have seven million people between the airport and the event. It is going to be the largest stadium in the world. It is going to be very exciting," the US President had said.

The Motera Stadium has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was constructed in 1982 and had a seating capacity of 49,000 people. Spread over 64 acres and one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Modi, it was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

With this, Motera Stadium, or the Sardar Patel Stadium, has replaced the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia to become the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 people. Reactions poured in from all over the country when the BCCI has released the aerial view of the stadium on Twitter.

Security has been tightened in the city especially around the stadium ahead of the high-profile visit with sky patrolling being conducted over the ground and nearby areas on Saturday. Besides attending the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President is scheduled to visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.

Later in the day, Trump is slated to visit the renowned Taj Mahal in Agra.

On Tuesday morning, the US President will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as per the protocol. The visiting dignitary will visit Rajghat where he will pay floral tributes at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

On Tuesday, Trump will also meet executives of Indian companies with business interests in the United States -- at an event organized by the US embassy in the national capital. The companies likely to attend the meeting include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner, following which he will depart for Washington. (ANI)