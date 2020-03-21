As part of social distancing, questions asked at cabinet briefing via WhatsApp

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): As part of efforts to ensure social distancing in view of novel coronavirus threat, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday gave journalists option to stay at home and ask questions during a press conference on cabinet briefing via a particular WhatsApp group.

Several questions during the press conference on cabinet decisions on Saturday were read by government's Principal Spokesperson KS Dhatwalia through the WhatsApp. It was the first time that such an initiative was taken.

"Going digital in the time of Coronavirus : In a first, to ensure SocialDistance, PIB has given mediapersons option to stay at home, watch livestream of Cabinet Press Briefing on Youtube/FB Live/Persicope & ask their questions from the Ministers over Whatsapp thru @DG_PIB," Dhatwalia, who is also Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, said in a tweet.

The press conference was addressed by Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Saturday that all press conferences of the Delhi government will be conducted digitally.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid stress on the importance of social distancing.

He also urged the countrymen to follow 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. (ANI)

