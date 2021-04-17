As part of state-wide mass testing for COVID-19, Kerala's Ernakulam collects over 16,000 samples

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): As part of a State-wide mass testing drive to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kerala's Ernakulam district has collected 16,210 samples for testing on Friday, District Collector S Suhas said.

In an official statement, the Collector said: "We will continue testing drive tomorrow (Saturday) amongst the high risk people. We hope to cover 31,000 tests in these two days."

However, the district has surpassed the day's target of 15,500 tests. The two-day drive, for which the district administration had set a target of 31,000 samples, will continue on Saturday.



Mass testing camps were organised in different parts of the district on Friday.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy said that it has been decided to conduct mass testing of 2.5 lakh people against coronavirus on coming Friday and Saturday.

He said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Health frontline workers, those who were doing election work, people working in the hospitality sector, transport sector, people in high-risk categories will get preference," he said. (ANI)

