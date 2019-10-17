As protest against APSRTC, Villagers in Srikakulam send children to school on bullock carts

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Villagers in Komarada used bullock carts to send their children to school in protest against Andhra Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation stopping bus services on the Komarada-Kunera state highway.



The villagers were seen buying tickets for bullock carts to send their children to school.



Recently, the regional transport corporation had stopped bus services on the road due to its poor condition.



According to the villagers, they have been appealing to the government for the past one month to repair the highway but so far no action has been taken.



"Due to the absence of transportation, the general public and students, in particular, are suffering a lot. We demand that the authorities make this road motorable at the earliest," said a villager. (ANI)

