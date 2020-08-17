As sign of protest, villagers sow paddy on damaged road in Telangana's Siddipet

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): People of Chunchanakota village in Siddipet district's Cheriyal Mandal on Sunday sowed paddy on the damaged road of the village to lodge their protest against the Sarpanch's attitude.

According to the villagers, the road situated near a bus stand is damaged and instead of repairing it, the officials have laid soil on the road. The condition has worsened due to rainfall.

Furthermore, villagers allege that the Sarpanch of the village is responsible for the road's damage.

Venkatesh Goud, one of the villagers, said, "We are condemning the attitude of village sarpanch Adi Srinivas, who had damaged the 'tar road' and laid a namesake soil road. We have sown paddy on the road to lodge our protest. We asked Mandal level officer Nagendra about the damaged road. We request the officials to lay a Cement Concrete (CC) road at earliest."

"This road looks like farmland. Officials should immediately respond and lay tar or CC road," said Sanjivulu Goud, another villager. (ANI)

