As temperature falls, heatwave likely to abate northern India, WB, Odisha: NDMA

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said prevailing heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India are very likely to abate from May 29 onwards.

According to the NDMA, Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius today followed by Nagpur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra 45.6 and Ganganagar at 45 degrees Celsius.

"Today, temperatures have fallen by more than 5 degrees Celsius over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Hence the current prevailing heatwave conditions are very likely to abate from these states from today," NDMA said while stating heatwave update on twitter.

However, NDMA said falling tendency over remaining parts of Northwest and Central India are within 1-3 degrees Celsius. Hence the prevailing heatwave conditions over remaining parts of India are very likely abate from May 29, 2020, onwards.

In the last 24 hours, "severe heatwave conditions were observed over some parts of West Rajasthan and one or two pockets of East Rajasthan. Heatwave conditions observed at many parts of Vidarbha, over some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh; at one or two pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Telangana," NDMA said in the update.

Maximum Temperatures were 45 degrees Celsius or more at most places over West Rajasthan, Delhi; at few places over Vidarbha, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (ANI)