As tourism continues to bear brunt of pandemic, Kochi bus operator selling buses at scrap rates

Kochi (Kerala) [India] February 13 (ANI): A Kochi-based tourist bus operator is compelled to sell his buses at scrap rates of Rs 45 per kg as the tourism industry continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royson Joseph, owner of the Kochi-based Royal Travels, a prominent tourist bus service, posted on his Facebook account "Tourist buses for sale at Rs 45 per kg". Joseph had to do this as he wants to sell off his buses to pay taxes.

Joseph has already sold 10 buses at distressed rates, out of the 20 he owned, in the last one and a half years and is set to sell three more buses at a scrap rate of Rs 45 per kg.



"The tourism sector is in crisis due to COVID. The buses have not been operated for a long time due to the various COVID restrictions. At the same time, a huge amount has to be paid as tax and insurance for these buses. It is a situation that cannot be dealt with, by various travel service operators like me. So I have decided to sell off the buses to survive," Joseph told ANI.



"50 staff members of my company have left, as there is no income due to various travel restrictions. No aid has been received from the government; just the tax is waived-off which is of no benefit as there is no income at all. Hope the government does something for the tourism industry," he added. (ANI)

