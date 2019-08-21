As trouble mounts for Chidambaram, Cong workers protest alleging harassment by BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As trouble mounts for senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, several of his party workers on Wednesday gathered outside his residence to protest against alleged 'harassment at the hands of the BJP.'

"We are Congress members and have come here on our own to show our support for the Congress leader. We know that the character of P Chidambaram is clean. The BJP is harassing opposition leaders through the CBI and ED," said Ratan Lal, a worker of the Congress party.

This comes as the Rajya Sabha MP was unable to get immediate relief from the Supreme Court today as his plea seeking pre-arrest bail was referred to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

"Why are the CBI and ED harassing Chidambaram when the matter is in the court," Lal said.

Teams from the probe agencies had visited the lawmaker's residence in Central Delhi earlier today and late Tuesday night after Delhi High Court rejected his petition for an anticipatory bail in connection with the INX Media case.

The ED has also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram after the teams which went to the Congress leader's residence failed to locate him.

While rejecting Chidambaram's anticipatory bail, the High Court had called the INX Media case filed by the CBI and the ED as a "classic case of money laundering" and Chidambaram a "key conspirator in the case". (ANI)

