As visibility improves, flight operations resume at Raipur airport

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The air traffic at Raipur airport was restored on Tuesday morning after remaining suspended for a few hours due to poor visibility, officials said.

According to air traffic control (ATC), the runway visibility range has reached 1200 meters and the movement of aircraft is now being started.



"The first aircraft that was waiting to improve visibility at 14000 feet above from Mumbai will land in a few minutes," said Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay.

Earlier, due to low visibility at the Raipur airport forced the operator to halt all operations.

"As per the info provided by ATC, visibility right now is 400 metres while a 1200 metres visibility is required for the movement of aircraft. That is why there is no arrival or departure of flights at the airport right now," Sahay earlier said. (ANI)

