Asaduddin Owaisi targets RSS over plea against Mathura Idgah, says must remain alert

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Targetting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after a Mathura court admitted a plea against an Idgah there, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the people must remain alert to the designs of the Sangh.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said that the Babari Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict has strengthened the resolve of the 'Sangh Parivaar'.

"What was feared has come true. The verdict related to the Babari Masjid has strengthened the resolve of the 'Sangh Parivaar'. Remember, if we still don't wake up, the Sangh may start another violent campaign on this and Congress will also join the campaign," Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.



He said that the Mathura district court had admitted a plea on Mathura's Idgah and added that the people must remain alert to the RSS' designs.

Earlier, Owaisi had said that the dispute between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah Trust was settled in 1968 and questioned the revival of the dispute.

"Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with the administration of this Act, what will its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in October 1968. Why revive it now?" Owaisi had said earlier.

This comes a day after a Mathura court admitted a plea seeking the removal of an Idgah, situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi, and is slated to hear the matter further on November 18. (ANI)

