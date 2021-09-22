Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalisation matter: Delhi court sent one to police remand, other four to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday sent one accused to one-day police remand and the rest of four accused to judicial custody of 14 days in connection with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalisation matter.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday had arrested five members of the Hindu Sena in the case.

While sending an accused Lalit to police remand, Patiala House Court's metropolitan magistrate Amardeep Kaur on Wednesday said "In view of the facts and circumstances of the present case, I feel police custody of one day is sufficient. The same stands granted the accused Sachin, Shivam, Vijay, and Vijay are sent to judicial custody for 14 days and be produced before the court on October 6, 2021, the court said.

Delhi Police has sought one-day police custody of accused Lalit with the submission that his custody is required for the purpose of recovery of weapon of offense for example the axe and to unearth the overall conspiracy.

Advocate Lalan Kumar, an additional public prosecutor appeared for the Delhi Police and Advocate Shashi Ranjan Kumar appeared for all five accused in the matter.



The nameplate and gate of the house of Owaisi on Ashoka Road in New Delhi were allegedly vandalised on Tuesday.

Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and five members of the Hindu Sena were arrested in the matter.

On this Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, himself made several tweets on the incident and said "My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual, they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed."

In a communication to Hindu Sena's Chief Vishnu Gupta in the matter, he said police have wrongly arrested Hindu sainiks who are working under the pressure of Asaduddin Owais.

"We condemn the arrest of Hindus and Hindu Sena will not tolerate any anti-Hindu remarks by Owaisi or any other anti-national. Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this, Gupta in a press statement said. (ANI)

