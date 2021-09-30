Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalised matter: Delhi Court granted bail to two accused

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday granted bail to two members of Hindu Sena in connection with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalising case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amandeep Kaur on Thursday granted bail to Vijay and Sachin Kumar on a personal bond of 10,000 rupees and like amount surety.

"The accused are lodged in judicial custody since September 22, 2021. The offence is punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment. The accused have no previous antecedents. Therefore, in view of the judgment of Honorable Supreme Court in both accused are admitted to bail," the court said.



The nameplate and gate of the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Ashoka Road in Delhi were allegedly vandalised on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) and five members of the Hindu Sena were arrested in the matter.

On this, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, himself made several tweets on the incident and said "My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual, they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, and my nameplate was destroyed."

Hindu Sena's Chief Vishnu Gupta had claimed that Police has wrongly arrested Hindu Sainiks as it is working under the pressure of Asaduddin Owaisi.

"We condemn the arrest of Sainik of Hindu Sena. Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," said Gupta in a press statement. (ANI)

