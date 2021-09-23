Asansol police with the seized firearms (Photo/ANI)
Asansol police with the seized firearms (Photo/ANI)

Asansol: Firearms seized, one arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 21:01 IST


Asansol (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): The West Bengal Police in Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate on Thursday recovered 25 firearms from the Asansol-Jharkhand border.

The police arrested one person as they conducted searches at a security checkpoint.
"Twenty-five firearms have been seized and one accused, identified as Ash Mohammad, a resident of Kulti, Asansol has been arrested in connection with the seized arms," said the police.
As per the police, further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

