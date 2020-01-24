ASAT from Mission Shakti, ADTCR to represent DRDO in Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The ASAT (anti-satellite) from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) will be representing DRDO in this year's Republic Day Parade.

"Representing DRDO in this year's Republic Day Parade will be ASAT from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR). With each step, DRDO is resolutely marching towards defence self-reliance," DRDO said in a tweet.

In a major defence achievement, India had on March 27 last year successfully tested an anti-satellite missile by shooting down its own decommissioned satellite that was on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300-km from the Earth's surface.

Making the announcement about the test, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India's feat is only for its own defence needs and not for use against any country. He also reiterated that India was against arms race in outer space. (ANI)

