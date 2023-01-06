Aseem Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Agnipath scheme

Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Assem Goyal on Thursday, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Agniveers will be "thrown out" after four years.

Talking to reporters, he accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" the sacrifice of the soldiers.

"If Rahul Gandhi doesn't has knowledge about the Agniveer scheme, then it would be better not to make statements on it. With this statement, Rahul Gandhi is insulting the sacrifices made by the soldiers. He is making such statements just because he is in a hurry to become the Prime Minister," he said.



Incidentally, while criticising the 'Agnipath' scheme, Rahul Gandhi said that Agniveers will be given weapons for four years, and will be "thrown out" after that.

He also attacked the Haryana and Punjab governments over the non-resolution of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) issue.

"Despite the Supreme Court order, the issue has not been resolved. The two Chief Ministers also met on Wednesday, but no result came out of it. The Punjab government never implemented the SC recommendations. Although, Punjab calls Haryana its 'younger brother', but still not giving its due. If the farmers of Punjab need water, water is also needed in many areas of Haryana," he said. (ANI)

