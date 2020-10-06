ASG to Delhi HC: Centre tells CBI to file appeal against 2G spectrum case acquittals

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain on Tuesday shared a document with the Delhi High Court saying that the document was sent by the Centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that the 2G spectrum allocation was a fit case for appeal against the trial court verdict.

ASG Jain told a single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi that by this notification, CBI was asked to file an appeal.

He also shared the documents relating to the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, advocate S Bhandari and himself as Special Public Prosecutor for CBI arising out of 2G spectrum cases. Bhandari filed the CBI appeal in the 2G matter, he told the court.

He also told the high court that a contempt petition was filed challenging SG Mehta's appointment as Special Public Prosecutor but the top court held that since the trial had ended therefore, there was no more requirement of the Supreme Court appointing SPPs in the cases.



ASG Jain's response came on the application filed by Asif Balwa, an acquitted accused, seeking a copy of the direction by the Central government given under Section 378 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Balwa has sought a copy of the Central government's sanction letter which granted approval to the CBI to file the appeal against the acquittal of all accused.

After the submission made by ASG Jain, Balwa's advocate Vijay Agarwal said that he will go through the documents. Thereafter, the court adjourned the matter for Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday started the day-to-day hearing on the appeal, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case.

The Delhi High Court had last week, ordered a day-to-day hearing in the 2G appeal case while allowing the plea of the CBI and the ED seeking early hearing on their appeal against the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

All the respondents in the matter including former Telecom Minister A Raja, businessman Shahid Balwa and others had strongly opposed the applications for early hearing in the 2G appeal case in the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

