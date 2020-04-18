ASHA worker assaulted in Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): Locals here assaulted an ASHA worker on Friday while she along with her team reached here to collect information from the people regarding a coronavirus survey.

On the direction of the State government, a door-to-door survey is being conducted for COVID-19. The team of ASHA and ANM workers reached Bhalpatti area in the district to conduct one such survey when locals attacked them.

At first, some minority community people refused to participate in the survey. Later, some people approached the locals, who were filling the forms and tore the survey forms while opposing them.

An ASHA worker was also mistreated. Sadar Block Development Office (BDO) and Circle Officer (CO), who reached the spot after the incident, also faced opposition from the people.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anoj Kumar along with a team force arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. The person, who misbehaved with the ASHA worker, has been arrested.

An ANM worker said that they were surveying at a house in Bhalpatti.

"First, people denied giving information for the survey. When she reached another house, a woman was providing information to her when a male member of the family tore the survey form. Then he tore the clothes of the ASHA worker and he made her run and misbehaved with her," added the ANM worker.

"ASHA worker was mistreated. The accused has been arrested. I appeal to the people that this survey is not regarding NRC or CAA. It is regarding corona. It has nothing to do with anybody's religion. People should support it in order to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Anoj Kumar. (ANI)

