ASHA workers continue to do COVID surveys in Red Zones, despite hostility

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Braving all odds, workers of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are conducting door to door surveys in the Red Zones of Nagpur putting their lives at risk.

Regardless of the attacks on them they have been encountering during these surveys, these ASHA workers say they strive to make people understand the work they are doing will help save lives.

Speaking to ANI, Usha Thakur, an ASHA worker part of the survey team in a red zone said, "ASHA workers go door to door to conduct surveys and taking COVID-19 related information from people. We are facing issues because some people do not answer in a proper manner while others throw stones at us and abuse us but we still continue to do our work."

"We attempt to tell such people that we are working for their welfare but they are reluctant to understand. We have come forward to save the lives of people, leaving behind our children and families," she added.

Thakur urges the government to intervene and pay attention to such issues.

Another ASHA worker, Pramila also said that workers who put their lives at great risk get very less compensation in return for conducting the surveys.

"We are getting Rs 1500 per month. Currently, we are conducting surveys without taking any leaves and we are just being paid Rs 1000 for that (monthly). It is extremely low. Our family members are also at home due to the lockdown so how would be able to manage everything with such a small amount?" said Pramila.

"We are working in sealed areas and our lives are also in danger. The government should at least give Rs 200 per day to us. If they don't agree to our demand then we won't work," she added.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has conducted 24 lakh surveys across Nagpur so far. ASHA workers are playing an important role in conducting door to door surveys here.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,218 COVID-19 positive cases while Gujarat (2178) and Delhi (2156) are the two next-most affected states.

Maharashtra has reported 251 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states. (ANI)