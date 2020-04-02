ASHA workers spreading awareness about COVID-19 attacked in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): ASHA workers, deployed to spread awareness about coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in Byatarayanapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The ASHA workers said that the locals did not allow them to work.

"We are deployed to spread awareness and look for the people with symptoms of coronavirus like dry cough, fever, etc. But when we went to the Byatarayanapura area, some locals did not let us work," said Krishnavenu, who has been working as an ASHA worker for over five years.

She said that around 100 people gathered on the spot and started harassing them.

"Someone made an announcement in the nearby mosque, following which some more people gathered around and started attacking us. We are working for their welfare and this is what they are doing to us. Action should be taken against them," Krishnavenu said.

The police were later called to bring the situation under control.

ASHA workers have been working in groups in localities across the state to spread awareness about the COVID-19, which has claimed at least 50 lives across the country so far.

This comes even as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

