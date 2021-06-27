Ashamed that Maneka Gandhi is my party's MP, says BJP MLA

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday said he was "ashamed" of fellow party member and MP Maneka Gandhi for her alleged "shameful behaviour" on a phone call made to a veterinarian in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.



Taking to Twitter, Vishnoi said Maneka Gandhi's behaviour doesn't suit any man or woman.

"The words used by MP Maneka Gandhi in conversation with veterinarian Dr Vikash Sharma does not prove that Veterinary College Jabalpur is inferior, but it definitely proves that Maneka Gandhi is a very lousy woman. I am ashamed she is my party's MP (not a leader)," BJP legislator tweeted in Hindi.

Vishnoi's remark came after a purported audio clip of a telephonic conversation allegedly between the BJP MP and Dr Vikash Sharma went viral. (ANI)

