Ashish Shelar appointed BJP's chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): BJP MLA Ashish Shelar was on Sunday appointed Chief Whip of the party in Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday.

MLA Devayani Farande has been appointed as a whip in the Assembly whose winter session starts tomorrow.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP and other opposition parties would not participate in the customary tea party of the government this evening. (ANI)

