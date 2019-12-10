Ashish Shelar writes to Uddhav Thackeray over crime incidents in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to put a check on the crime incidents in the state.

"I have requested the government and the Chief Minister that the speed with which you have put a stay on the works of development, you should accordingly put a check on the increasing incidents of crimes in the state," Shelar told media here.

Shelar said that Thackeray should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state.

In his letter, Shelar has highlighted various crimes incidents which have taken place in the state in recent times. (ANI)

