Ashok Chavan slams BJP, terms protest over Maratha reservation as 'political'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Taking on the state BJP, Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said that the opposition's protest over the Maratha reservation law is purely for political purposes.

"The Maharashtra government is serious about the Maratha reservation issue. When the bill was introduced in the Assembly, it was passed unanimously. There was no opposition to the bill," Chavan told reporters here.

This comes as BJP MLAs protested outside the Maharashtra Assembly building against the state government's "negligent attitude" towards the Maratha reservation law and farmers' issues.



Chavan questioned whether the BJP, which passed the law, did not bring a foolproof law.

"Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that this law will withstand the test of court. Despite his assurance, the law was stayed and is still being heard by the court. Did the Fadnavis govt not pass a full proof law? The opposition is protesting only for political purposes," he added.

The Supreme Court, had in September this year, directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year. Later, the Maharashtra government had moved the apex court seeking vacation of its stay on the Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs. (ANI)

