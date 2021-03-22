Ashok Gehlot condoles death of children in mishaps in Bikaner, Jhunjhunu

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed condolences over the deaths of eight children in two mishaps in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jhunjhunu districts.

"The death of eight children in accidents in Himtasar village, Napasar (Bikaner) and Chirana Village, Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu), is extremely heartbreaking and unfortunate. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family, God bless them with the strength. I wish the injured child a speedy recovery," the Chief Minister tweeted (in Hindi).



The state has witnessed the death of eight children in two different districts.

Five children suffocated to death after falling inside grain storage in Bikaner's Himmarshee village on Sunday.

While in another incident on Saturday, three children were killed as a heap of soil fell on them in the Jhunjhunu district. (ANI)

