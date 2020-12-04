Ashok Gehlot demands withdrawal of farm laws, apology from Centre for 'misbehaviour'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the Central government for the recently-passed farm laws, demanding their immediate withdrawal and an apology for the "misbehaviour".

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that farmers were out in the streets today because the Centre did not discuss the laws beforehand.

"The Central Government did not discuss these bills with anyone, due to which farmers of the entire country are on the roads today. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh sought time to talk to the President on behalf of the farmers regarding these laws but he was not given any time," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Gehlot's tweets come in light of the farmer protests taking place on the borders of the national capital that entered its ninth day on Friday. The three farm laws were passed in the monsoon session of parliament in September by voice vote despite objections by Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister further tweeted that four Congress-ruled states had asked to speak to the President but were denied.



"In a democracy, dialogue should always take place. If that happened, the protest would not be taking place and common people would not have to suffer," he said.

"The central government should immediately withdraw all three new agricultural laws and apologise for their misbehaviour with the farmers," the Chief Minister added.

The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5.

On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government discussed a few amendments to the laws in question.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government had no ego and was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

"The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

