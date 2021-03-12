Ashok Gehlot flags off 'padyatra' to mark 91st anniversary of Dandi March

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off 'padayatra' to mark the 91st anniversary of the Dandi march in Jaipur on Friday.

On this occasion, Gehlot took a dig at the recently enacted farm laws and hoped that the Centre thinks in favour of the farmers'.

Gehlot said: "To commemorate the anniversary of the Dandi March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself chose to carry out a 'padayatra' from the Sabarmati Ashram. I hope that by this evening, Gandhiji's message hits inside his conscience. Only then, he can make a decision in favour of the farmers. If that happens, then the farmers, countrymen of our country will be very happy."

"The Dandi March proved to be a milestone in our country's independence. We salute Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Dandi March," tweeted Gehlot.

The Salt Satyagraha or Dandi March was an act of non-violent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi. The 24-day march lasted from March 12, 1930 to April 5, 1930, as a direct action campaign of tax resistance and non-violent protest against the British salt monopoly.



Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters.

"Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The march had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people's movement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

