Ashok Gehlot pays respects to Handwara encounter braveheart Col Ashutosh Sharma

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot on Tuesday paid last respects to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who lost his life in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, here at Jaipur Military Station.





BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also paid tribute to Sharma, who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit and had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions.

Colonel Sharma's wife Pallavi Sharma, daughter Tamanna and his mother also bid adieu to him.



Army officials said Colonel Ashutosh Sharma belonging to the Guards Regiment had been serving in the Kashmir valley for a long time and was twice awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry including one for his bravery as commanding officer.

He had received his gallantry award as a commanding officer when a terrorist was rushing towards his men on a road with a grenade hidden in his clothes.

Sharma shot him at a close range which helped in saving the lives of many of his troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Army persons who lost their lives in the Handwara operation include Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh.

Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)

