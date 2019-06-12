Ashok Gehlot urges Amarinder Singh to start relining of Ferozepur feeder

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday has written to the Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urging him to start the relining work of Ferozepur Feeder at the earliest.

With this, the farmers of Gangnahar and Bhakhra canal systems would get enough water.

In the letter addressed to Singh, Gehlot wrote, "Ferozepur Feeder line was constructed in the 1960s. Since then, with ageing, the canal got damaged at many places resulting in lowering of its water carrying capacity."

"Relining work was urgently required to restore the capacity of this canal and thus improve the supply of water. This would benefit the farmers of Western Rajasthan," the letter stated.

The Chief Minister further said the Rajasthan government was firmly committed to work towards the fulfilment of the farmers' hopes of an adequate supply of water.

He added, "Recently, relining works of Indira Gandhi Canal Project were completed in a 23-kilometres long stretch and more such repair works would be undertaken soon so that the farmers' demand of water for irrigation could be met uninterrupted." (ANI)

