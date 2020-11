Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar will be the new DGP of the state.



Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will replace Anil Kumar Raturi, who retires on November 30.

The orders were issued by State Home Secretary Nitish Jha after approval from the state Governor. (ANI)