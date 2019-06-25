Ashok Parija appointed Advocate General of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Ashok Parija as the new Advocate General of the state.

Parija succeeds Surya Prasad Misra.

Fifty-eight-year-old Parija, who was enrolled as an advocate in 1984, got elected a member of the Odisha State Bar Council in 2008. The same year, he became a member of the Bar Council of India.

In 2011, he was elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of India. (ANI)

