Ashwini Choubey, Arvind Kejriwal visit Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited BJP leader Arun Jaitley at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to inquire about his health.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

The 66-year-old former finance minister has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at AIIMS since August 9 after he complained of breathlessness.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat too visited him.

Leaders from several political parties, including BSP leader Mayawati, have reached AIIMS to see Jaitley since he was admitted at the hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had paid a visit to the BJP leader.

In a late-night statement on August 9, AIIMS had said Jaitley is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. Since then, the hospital has not issued any bulletin on his health. (ANI)