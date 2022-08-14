Ashwini Vaishnaw 'flags in' RPF bike rally at Red fort consisting of 75 motorcycles

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): A bike rally consisting of 75 motorcycles organised by the Railway Protection Force from 75 different places of the country under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" was welcomed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Red Fort premises.

After having traversed the length and breadth of the country and covering more than one lakh kilometres, the "Flag in" Ceremony of the All India Motorcycle Rally of the RPF was organized on the premises of the historical Red Fort, which stands witness to the struggles faced and sacrifices made by innumerable freedom fighters to free our country from the shackles of slavery, the statement by the Ministry of Railways said.



The railways are playing an important role in the programs running across the country under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi.

The purpose of this bike rally by RPF was to give information related to Indian Railways to the people across the country. Along with this, the message of service and dedication should also be given to the people.

Along the way, the RPF bikers conveyed the message of peace, brotherhood, nationalism and collective effort towards nation-building. The points of their halt were turned into points of celebration with mobile video walls and band shows also pitching in. The motorcycle rally is a unique effort to reach the masses covering 1650 blocks and 550 districts of the country till date.

The motorcycle rally by RPF personnel was flagged off from 75 locations across the country on July 1. They further congregated at 4 iconic locations, having significance in the history of our freedom struggle or unification of the country, which are Bapudham, Motihari (Bihar), Jalliawala bagh (Punjab), Sabarmati Ashram (Gujarat) and Husaain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad (Telangana). From there, spreading great enthusiasm and infectious energy along the way, they moved towards the capital, Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "Today in the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, RPF personnel from every corner of the country have travelled lakhs of kilometres carrying the tricolour in their hands and reached Delhi. Today we reiterated Prime Minister's vision and resolve that how we will rebuild the country in 2047."

The Railway Minister said that the government will transform Indian Railways even more in 25 years.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 glorious years of Independence of our nation, the Railway Protection Force launched a 75-day-long massive, public outreach programme across the nation.

Giving information about this bike rally, RPF DG Sanjay Chander said, "On the call of the Prime Minister, RPF had prepared a program of 75 days to commemorate 75 years of independence. It started on June 21. After that, 75 locations were selected keeping in view the reach of RPF across the country. This bike rally started on July 1, which has reached here with 150 riders on 75 bikes after travelling about 1 lakh kilometers."

He further said that during this, the rally also made a halt at 4 important places associated with the freedom movement, in which one group reached Jallianwala Bagh, the second group reached Bapudham in Motihari, the third Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad and the fourth group reached Sabarmati Ashram.

Notably, the women bikers also participated in the RPF bike rally.



Vaishnaw also sanctioned a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the RPF bikers and pillion riders.

The Railway Minister also honoured the families of six of the freedom fighters hailing from all parts of the Country, Shivram Hari Rajguru from Maharastra, Khudiram Bose from West Bengal, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh, Kushal Konwar from Assam, Laxman Nayak from Orissa and Komaram Bheem from Telangana.



Emphasizing on honouring the freedom fighters who gave their lives for India's Independence, Vaishnaw said that the amount of pain and hardship they have endured would not be put into words, we are indebted to them for their selfless sacrifices and hard work. The families of the martyrs present in the function had made all of us proud, he said.

He further stressed upon taking responsibility for the generations to come. He said that we need to create a better future for our future generations.

"We need to lay down the foundation of the future glory for India and build upon it to take our country to the pinnacle of its glory by the end of the Amrit Kaal when we will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of India's Independence," said the minister.

He exhorted the youth to come forward and work towards the goal envisioned by the Hon'ble PM and make our nation, the leader of the world.

Minister of State, Railways Darshana Jardosh and several other dignitaries attended the event.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

