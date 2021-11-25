Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar jointly inaugurate India Internet Governance Forum 2021

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday inaugurated a 3-day online event on internet governance called the India Internet Governance Forum 2021 (IIGF 2021).

The event is jointly being organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). The forum, which is centred around the theme "Empowering India through Power of Internet", is bringing stakeholders of internet governance together to discuss the roadmap for digitization and reaffirm India as an essential participant globally.

Being held between November 25-27, it is also going to highlight the role and importance of digitization in the international policy development on internet governance.

Speaking on the inaugural event, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Internet is the most important part of economy and society and it is crucial to define its norms of governance. We have to bridge the digital divide with a focus on marginalized living in the remotest part of the country. It is also important to decide the ownership of the content shared online. Young minds are easily tempted to believe in what is shared online especially on social media and there is a need to decide responsibilities. It is also crucial to see the social impact of online disruption."

"Today, e-commerce has disrupted small businesses and that has a social impact. We have to work to bring smaller individuals to the mainstream. Cybersecurity requires maximum attention. Entire systems can be taken for ransom or can be held hostage. Can we develop a robust system for cybersecurity? I hope this forum will bring solid answers to these questions," he said.



Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of MeitY said, "One of the largest connected countries is hosting the first IIGF and this has been long due. The government is committed to make the internet open, safe and trusted, and accountable to all. It must also remain free from the influences of both government as well as big businesses and this is an article of faith for the PM Narendra Modi Government."

"We would soon have a billion Indians--women, children, elderly and others-- connected online and availing government services, subsidies, etc. The future of IIGF is to shepherd and work with government bodies to ensure that future jurisprudence on the internet is developed by bringing users on board as the most important stakeholders. The future of global internet should be led by India's internet ecosystem and innovation capabilities," he said

The Ministry of Electronics and IT, in its official press release, stated that the digital drive in India is in full swing to bring 100 per cent of the population on the internet network and the event is focusing on the digitization roadmap, opportunities, possibilities, and challenges in India. Through an open and inclusive process, IIGF is bringing together all stakeholders in the global internet governance ecosystem including government, industry, civil society, academia - as equal participants of the larger internet governance discourse.

"Internet has become an intrinsic part of our lives and we use it to learn, communicate, and find opportunities. Handling such a complex ecosystem requires governance and IIGF has taken the lead. All stakeholders should join together to anticipate what is going to happen in the coming years and find solutions together. India has strongly supported multi-stakeholders, and it is also very important that we value the internet as an open, accountable, and safe space," said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary (MeitY).

The India Internet Government Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multistakeholder platform bringing representatives together from various groups to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet. IIGF previously held a curtain-raiser event with an interesting insight into the roadmap for Digitisation in India in October 2021. (ANI)

