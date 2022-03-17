Ashwini Vaishnaw rejects TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's claim that Indian soil not fit for bullet train technology

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In a heated argument in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday 'categorically rejected' TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's claim that Indian soil is not fit for the bullet train technology and said that she is questioning the capabilities of Indian scientists.

There was a heated debate in the Lok Sabha between Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, BJP MPs and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Sudip Bandopadhyay



Responding to the arguments, Vaishnaw mentioned the bullet train project while enumerating the achievements of the railways but the TMC MP said that the project cannot be successful in India.

Further, the Railway minister gave details on the progress of bullet train project and said that the work is being done at the speed of 8 km per month along with the construction of pillars and bridges on all major rivers is also going on.

He said that the government is planning to take this project at a speed of 10 km per month in the coming days. (ANI)

