Ashwini Vaishnaw releases special 'Go Green, Go Organic' cover for world's first organic state Sikkim

Sikkim [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and four Sikkim ministers on Monday released a unique cover of the Department of Posts, 'Go Green, Go Organic' for Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter Vaishnaw said, "Special cover on 'Go Green, Go Organic' released for World's first organic state Sikkim."

The special cover is a testament to the state's achievements in organic farming and progress and a reminder of the importance of sustainable development for the entire country, the Vaishnaw stated.

The union minister thanked Department of Posts for this release and congratulated Sikkim State for its achievements of becoming the first state of the world to get recognized as an Organic state by the World Book of Records (London).

"The Department of Posts has been instrumental in promoting the country's culture and heritage through its special covers. This release is a tribute to the rich culture of Sikkim and its contributions to the country's agriculture sector. It is a recognition of the state's efforts towards promoting organic farming and sustainable development," Vaishnaw said.



"Sikkim, the adobe of scenic beauty and unique culture, is a fully organic state. The decision to ban the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in farming has not only improved the quality of the product but also safeguarded the health of the farmers and consumers," Vaishnaw added.

The union minister further said, 75,000 hectares of land were converted to organic farmlands. All of Sikkim's farmlands are certified organic, and this has benefited more than 66,000 farming families.

Meanwhile, the state has also won the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award from the UN Food and Agriculture.

Sikkim has the title of the 'first 100% organic state' in the world, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Railway Minister inspected the proposed rail link through the Sivok-Rangpo line, which will connect the state of Sikkim with the rest of the country. (ANI)

