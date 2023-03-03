Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses on transforming Indian Railways using Artificial Intelligence, Quantum computing

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has suggested the adoption of new technology and innovations to transform the Indian Railways.

He was speaking at a technical seminar organised by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) today to explore the options of integrating data analytics to transform the railway network.

The Minister highlighted the need for rapid transformation of Indian Railways using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum computing technology.

He said that the country needs rapid change to catch up with the rest of the world and Indian Railways should lead the change by adopting latest technologies and innovations. Our government is clear in its objective for clear focus, intent, flexibility, open mindedness and sense of purpose to do things which are "Desh Ke Hit Mein aur Railways Ke Hit Mein".

Vaishnaw said that we believe in adopting innovation and new technologies to make better things for people. Quantum computing technology is one of the steps in this direction. With this technology we can move forward one more step to data safety. Also, we can use railway assets in a better and professional way.



Minister said that data analytics may provide valuable insights that can help in optimizing various operations of the Indian Railways. It can be used to improve maintenance, enhance the efficiency of the train schedules, and reduce operational costs. By analysing data, Indian Railways can predict the demand for trains, and plan to provide adequate resources. This, in turn, can help in reducing congestion and minimizing delays.

During the seminar, MD, CRIS, D.K. Singh informed that CRIS has collaborated with ISRO for live tracking of trains under Real Time Train Information System (RTIS) project. It will help the Railways run trains efficiently. Satcom and Satnav based IoT devices are being deployed on the trains.

The seminar is a significant initiative that acknowledges the importance of innovation and technology in providing an efficient and reliable transport system. The integration of data analytics can play a crucial role in transforming the railway network and addressing the various challenges faced by the Indian Railways.

It can be pertinent to note that data analytics can also play a vital role in enhancing customer experience by providing better services and help in providing an integrated transportation system. By analysing data, Indian Railways can identify the busiest routes, and can plan better intermodal transportation to ensure efficient and seamless transportation services.

It is notable that CRIS is a unique combination of competent IT professionals and experienced Railway personnel enabling it to successfully deliver complex IT systems for Railways' core areas. CRIS is working to harness the latest technologies for Indian Railways. Mobile apps for customer convenience, use of cloud technology, data analytics and IoT are areas in which CRIS is actively engaged. By mastering these frontier areas of IT, CRIS will be better prepared to meet the Railways' needs well into the future. (ANI)

