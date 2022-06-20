Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Odisha for taking part in Yoga Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY), Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha on June 21 and take part in Yoga Day celebrations.

The Minister will lead the International Day of Yoga from the Konark Temple heritage site where all Central Government institutions will participate along with the general public, students and experts.

The Program at Konark Temple will be commencing from about 6.00 am in the early morning to about 8.30 am on Yoga Day.

About 2,000 participants are expected to join in the International Day of Yoga event at Konark Temple.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year worldwide.



This year, the theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

Meanwhile, a total of 75 ministers of the Central Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds while Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 will be held in Mysuru, Karnataka. (ANI)

